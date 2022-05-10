Omoni Oboli and her sons

By David Royal

Nollywood producer, director and actress, Omoni Oboli on Monday shared her thoughts on gender based violence as she warned prospective girlfriends and wives of her sons against what will befall them should any of them attempt to hurt her sons.

The star actress who shared a post on Instagram opined that men are victims of brutality from the hands of their female counter as ‘some women are witches’ and men are going a lot in their hands.

She wrote:

“Men are going through a lot too.”

“Some women are witches. I am the sweetest person. My sons’ girlfriends and wives will enjoy me immensely but if you try to hurt my son, my sister in the lord! You will see a lion. E go shock you. #NoToDomesticViolence #GenderBasedViolence.”