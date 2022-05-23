L-R Pastor Choke, Group Managing Director, GASVINE, ESV, Dr. Godwin Oziele; Executive Director,Mrs. Ijeoma Oziele and Group General Manager, Hope Ajuzie

By Mistura Abdulrafiu

Plans by GASVINE Properties Limited to build a Police post in its estate – Dreamland Garden Estate, in Mowe Ofada area of Ogun State , is on the way, with a view to ensuring safety of occupiers.

In addition to the construction of a Police post, the real estate development company said it would also install Close Circuit Television CCTV Cameras that would work for 24 hours in the state estate , to boost security.

Group Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer,Gasvine Properties Limited, Dr. Godwin Oziele, made the disclosure during the company’s fourth year anniversary held at Dreamland Garden Estate, Mowe Ofada, Ogun State.

Describing the four years journey as onerous and demanding , Ozielie, attributed the feat attained so far, to the help of God and the zeal to ameliorate the plaights of Nigerians , especially the low income earners. He revealed that in its four years of existence, the company had five developers estates situated in Owerri , Imo State; Asaba, Delta State, Lagos and Ogun states.

Unfolding the future plan of the estate development company, he said part of it was to have Dreamland estates in almost all the cities in Nigeria, informing that work on the first phase of the estate was almost done with the second phase soon to commence.

In an interview with Vanguard, Oziele said, “ Where we are today is Dreamland estate Phase 1, it is almost filled up . The estate is made of its own eatery, children’s playground, recreational center, a water fountain that will serve the estate and every other thing, so that you don’t have to go out for anything.

“We are going to have a Diaspora housing scheme, it’s meant for those living abroad, the houses there will be built according to international standards. Also, we are already laying foundation in the estate and before December, we are coming to open houses here. I promised those who bought properties from us earlier that they were not going to regret buying it and they did not; it’s a prime estate and not just an estate”.

“We are also going to build and hand over a police station to make sure that we beef up security in this place. We are going to do much to ensure that security won’t be a concern in our estates”, he stated.

While noting that the location of the parcels of land and developed property had rapidly appreciated , he urged Nigerians irrespective of their status to take advantage of the instalmental payment to key into the company’s sale of parcels of land.

The Group Managing Director said, ” we encourage people not to wait till they have millions or break the banks before they get property of their own, We don’t want people to buy property under pressure but at their conveniences . That is why we have a very flexible plan . One can start with as low as 25,000 monthly payment, we even have people paying as low as N1000 daily. You can start from where you are, regardless of your class or income group, you can buy property with us”.

The anniversary ceremony which was attended by clients and well wishers from all walks of life also witnessed the presentation of awards

to some clients and members of staff, among who was the Human Resource Manager, Miss Joy Uche.