Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, has assured his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr Kayode Fayemi of his support towards the actualisation of his presidential aspiration, saying it is payback time.

Mr Femi Ige, the spokesman of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja, that Ganduje gave the assurance when Fayemi’s campaign team visited him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Fayemi is contesting the 2023 Presidential Election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ige said Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, acknowledged Fayemi’s consensus-building capacity, education and leadership qualities.

The governor said that Fayemi’s management and leadership qualities were apparent to all.

“Your leadership qualities are not hidden, the way you have led the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) for two terms with unity of purpose, and with no dissent is a testament to your leadership skills.

“You have led 36 governors from across different parties effectively; you have actually been president without having ministers, and have discharged your duties creditably.

“`So, we have no fears about supporting you because the morning tells how the day will look like,’’ Ganduje said.

He recalled Fayemi’s support during his trying times, adding that it was not in his character to repay good with evil.

“`During the Kano State governorship re-run election in 2019 when everyone left us, you stood by our government.

“In fact you were the only governor who came here and fought until victory was achieved, so we owe you on that front too,’’ Ganduje stressed.

According to the statement, also Sen. Shuaib Lawal, the Director-General, Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, insisted that the country`s next president must have capacity.

Lawal advised state delegates to choose wisely, as Nigeria was too divided, lean economically and in a state of war to trust a novice with power.

“The next president must have capacity, education, intellect, wide network and courage for the country to move forward in the right direction.

“Our military, economic, religious and cultural disunity means we must not put a neophyte in power,’’ he said.

Also in the statement, Fayemi was quoted as saying that he will address the problems that led to the death of Kaduna and Kano states textile industries by tackling power and insecurity.

The governor insisted that it was only in an atmosphere of peace and unity that Nigeria could grow as a country, adding that he would retool the military and expand intelligence if elected.

“The Kaduna and Kano textile industries, that is also a major source of employment, and contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), will be revamped.

“We will also tackle the problem of electricity by breaking down this national grid that is always collapsing into zonal grid and micro grids.

“This will ensure constant power supply and push the country on the path of industrialisation,’’ the Ekiti State governor said.

He said that he would also increase the use of technology and effectively halt the country’s march into lawlessness, insurgency and anarchy, if elected as president in 2023. (NAN)