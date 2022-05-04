.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

As the All Progressive Congress, APC primary elections draw nearer with alignment and realignment on who become Candidates, a frontline Southern Borno Senatorial Aspirant, Hon Tarpaya Asarya has agreed to step down, as he gets full support from stakeholders to go for Askira-Uba/ Hawul Federal Constituency come 2023 general elections. The investigation has revealed.

Hon Asarya was a Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs in Borno before he put up his resignation precisely last month. Asarya consulted widely with critical stakeholders before gunning for his political ambition.

The Southern Borno senatorial district is for now occupied by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, while Askira -Uba/ Hawul federal Constituency is occupied by Hon Dr Haruna Mshelia, both from the ruling APC, who have all indicated their interests to re-contest come 2023.

But many aspirants have come out to indicate their interest in challenging the seats of the incumbent federal lawmakers ahead of 2023.

Impeccable sources told our Correspondent that, Hon Asarya, who holds the referred title as the ‘Zanna Marghima of Borno’ who have made all arrangements with his teeming supporters to tour the Constituency and declare his intention for the senatorship this week, was however advised to step aside, as he was given a full backing by the political powers- that -be to aspire for the office at the lower chamber. This comes with full assurances that he will emerge a Candidate and have a clean slate.

Vanguard gathered that the former senatorial hopeful has agreed to step aside and heed to the ice by picking his Expression of Interest and Nomination form for the position of Federal House Of Representative any moment from now.

Speaking exclusively in a telephone interview with Hon Asarya, he said, “I am a law-abiding member. I have agreed to step down as an aspiring Senator representing Southern Borno on the platform of our great party.

“I have now joined the race to aspire for the House of Representatives (Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency.

“If given the mandate as Candidate and elected into the office, I pledged to transform the constituency for the better.

“Qualitative healthcare delivery and education, job creation, infrastructural development, agricultural modernization, youth and women empowerment among others would be my priority “. He said.

