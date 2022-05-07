Following the release of his previous hit singles like Ibilelemi, Aye, Gbagbe Boshey Shele ft. Oriste Femi, Chop Make I Chop and others, Nigerian fuji pop artiste, Raji Mutiu, popularly known as Okiki Bright, returns with ‘Oh My God.’

The song which was released today Friday 06th of May 2022 and was produced by Lahlah while the publicity was done by NewsExtra.

Okiki Bright is renowned for embracing different genres of music styles, especially his tune like that of an indigenous one. His lyrics are also very impressive.

On the inspiration behind his new track, he said, “Don’t judge with my past. He has been hustling for decades but when he’s seen today, they refer to him as the bike rider and famous driver”.

Okiki Bright also sounded a note of warning to his haters trying to pull him down, noting that he is God’s doing an not of man.

He also thanked his fans for their numerous support, promising not to disappoint them.