Global cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Web3Ladies today announced an official partnership to collaborate on #WomenWhoCrypto, a campaign aimed at driving adoption and onboarding African women into the crypto space through education.

The Business Development Manager of FTX in Africa Adebayo Juwon said FTX Africa is delighted to work with Web3Ladies on this campaign. In his words “We are strong believers in education, and we have been actively collaborating and engaging in dialogue with players in the ecosystem. This partnership is no different. The Web3Ladies community is empowering the next generation of blockchain industry female leaders who will build, nurture, and develop a sustainable web3 space. This mission ties so well with the goal of the #WomenWhoCrypto campaign.”

Oluchi Enebeli, the Founder of Web3Ladies said “Web3 Ladies has been actively creating programs and events to equip women with the skills they need to leverage opportunities in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space. We are particularly excited about this partnership because FTX being a leading crypto exchange platform is the first to launch a blockchain adoption campaign targeted at African women, and this ties beautifully into our mission at Web3 Ladies to onboard the next set of female leaders in the Blockchain space.”

As part of the campaign, FTX Africa and Web3Ladies will jointly host a weekly Twitter Spaces chat that would focus on educating young women about the opportunities in the web3 space and how to take advantage of the opportunities that crypto provides in particular. FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for everyone. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk.

FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 3 years.