ABUJA—FOUR major broadcast media establishments, including the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN; Nigerian Television Authority, NTA; DAAR Communications, and Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, operators of ASO Radio and Television, in Abuja, yesterday, endorsed The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards, TNBA, scheduled to hold in October 2022.

The awards are being organised by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, BON, to recognise and reward excellence in the industry.

The Awards Steering Committee, whose members paid courtesy visits to the offices of FRCN, NTA, DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television/Ray Power FM, and Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, led by Mr. Bayo Awosemo of Arise News, was received by Dr. Mansur Liman, the Director-General of FRCN.

Awosemo urged FRCN to support BON in its bid to deliver a high-calibre awards ceremony to celebrate professional accomplishments in the Nigerian broadcasting industry.

Responding, Liman said: “The awards will recognize and reward the talents that abound in the Nigerian broadcasting industry, spur them to be better and inspire up and coming professionals to excel in the knowledge that they will someday be recognized and celebrated.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the NTA, Mallam Yakubu Ibn-Mohammed described TNBA as an intervention necessary to raise practice standards in the industry.

Earlier in the day, Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications, Tony Akiotu, said: “Broadcasting in Nigeria has come a very long way and broadcasters have made a lot of sacrifices. It is time we started celebrating broadcasters for their sacrifices. While it is important to celebrate those who are currently excelling, it is equally important to celebrate those who excelled in the past.”