By Chinedu Adonu

Former, minister of Information, Hon Frank Nweke (jnr) has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Enugu State.

The emergence of Nweke on Sunday in Enugu followed the successful governorship primary election organise by the party’s Electoral Committee led by Chief Uchenna Okagbue

Declaring Nweke the winner, Okagbue commended the aspirants for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner throught out the process.

Nweke polled 273 votes out of 555 votes cast during the exercise monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to defeat his closest rival Chief Jeff Nnamani who polled 267 votes.

While Mr Uchenna Nwegbo polled 9 votes, Rev Donatus Obi-Ozoemena polled 4 votes and Mr Donatus Udeh polled 2 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Hon Nweke thanked the state electoral committee, delegates for conducting a peaceful and credible election.

He disclosed that his major concern was the development of Enugu State, urging other aspirants to support the movement to take over Enugu State government affairs by 2023.

Nweke said that to win the election proper and clinch power, they would apply diligence and dedication in their campaigns to ensure victory. He said that in the coming weeks, he would unfold his winning manifesto on how the state would be developed.

“Our business is taking over Enugu State government. This victory is just one step towards taken over government in Enugu State and as we march forward towards achieving the feat, we know that the next nine months will be challenging but with your prayers and support, we shall get there,” he said.