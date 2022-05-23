Afro-Pop Artist Peter Ehigie Osunde, a.k.a “FOURYY” Baby is a music artist based in Toronto, Canada, from Lagos, Nigeria.

He blends AfroBeats with genres like Soul, R&B, and Pop and triiving a unique diversified sound to his style. With a flair for sonic experimentation, he will continue to work hard, giving his fans different projects.

Before releasing his single, Moaol, he released a song titled Juicy Julie, which had over 3000 streams on Spotify and a remarkable number of streams from other DSPs. This year, on the 22nd of April, he released a new single titled “MoAOL.”

The highlight of this song is the use rhyme scheme at the end of each line of the lyrics to make it sound interesting; and the importance of “sticking” to his girl despite any circumstance. The emphasis on the sentence “I can’t deny you, baby, it’s you I want,” and the use of simile to compare her beauty with fine wine is remarkable.

Asides from the lyrics, the tone and beat are something everyone can vibe with at any time. His fans appreciate the effort that has been put in place to produce this wonderful song, and this is evident because the new music has been streamed over 1000 times, and this is just the beginning.

To ensure easy access for streaming, the song can be streamed on different platforms like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, etc. We look forward to more songs from him, and we believe it keeps getting better.