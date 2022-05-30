By EgufeYafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – HUMANITARIAN Hope Aglow Charity Foundation has called for improved partnerships among well placed Nigerians and corporate bodies to assist in charities to uplift the vulnerable in society.

Chairperson and Director of Hope Aglow, Dr. Mrs Cynthia Amaka Obiorah, made the appeal at the inaugural public outing of the nonprofit group in Port Harcourt, Rivers state where it reached out to the vulnerable with free food items, clothing and skills acquisition in various vocations.

Obiorah said the free items sharing and skills development including

makeup, catering liquid soap and bleach making among others was carried out in fulfillment of some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the 1st, 2nd and 8th.

She canvassed that, “Giving adequate attention to the vulnerable, the challenged in society is a divine responsibility. This occasion marks a turning point that brings succour to the life of our vulnerable through empowerment in various programs.

“We chose to give out food packs, good wearable and comfortable clothing in response to goals 1, 2 and goal 8 which underscores decent work and economic growth that we aim at through our gainful skills training and empowerment programmes that will be rolled out today.”

She told stakeholders, “During the next few months, you will be learning about the different initiatives through our various platforms and channels of our planned activities, seminars, training, and special events.

“Under these efforts, you will be able to join in support to partner Hope Aglow Charity foundation to achieve better. Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much according to Helen Keller American author and disability right advocate.”

A beneficiary who received the food packs and training by Hope Aglow Charity Foundation said, “We are happy for the relief items, clothing and the food stuffs as well as the training. We thank the organisers of the programme for helping many people and putting smiles on our faces.”