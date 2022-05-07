…sympathizes with airline operators, seeks solution to tackle challenges

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AS Nigerians, especially air travelers’ fate now in limbo following issuance of public notice by Airlines Operators of Nigeria, AON, on Friday, to shutdown operations, a non-profit making organization, One Love Foundation., OLF, Saturday, called on the Federal Government to move fast and salvage the aviation industry from total collapse.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said the situation currently in the aviation sector is very critical and precarious situation.

Eholor said the shutdown will not be good for the image of the country, and that would send wrong signal to the international community if nothing urgent is done to tackle the present issues affecting smooth operations of AON.

Meanwhile, on Friday, AON in a statement lamented and expressed frustration, which it pointed that in the last four months despite the steady and astronomical hike in the price of JetA1 and other operating costs.

Overtime, aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently. No airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period. While aviation fuel worldwide is said to cost about 40% of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95%.

He said: “Poor airport infrastructure, jet A1 fuel, bird strike, inadequate ground handling equipment, forex scarcity are among the many factors which domestic airlines say are debilitating against them and causing huge revenue loss monthly.

“The importance of the aviation industry in any country cannot be underestimated. In Nigeria, the industry has been growing slowly but steadily since the pre-colonial days to the present.

“Virtually all the cities with airports in Nigeria are commercial nerve centers and they are contributing immensely to the socio-economic development of the country.

“However, in keeping with global trends, several challenges, such as safety concerns, high costs of aviation fuel, and high operation costs, inadequate funding and resources, lack of skilled manpower, and among others have adversely affect the sector.

“Aviation sector plays a vital role in facilitating economic growth and development, and provides numerous economic and social benefits. The air transport (aviation) industry consists of activities that directly involve transporting people and goods by air, which includes airlines, airports and general aviation services.

“Some of the main economic impact of aviation arises from its ability to generate employment opportunities, wealth and effectively supporting global businesses and tourism and offers countries, especially developing ones, the opportunity to facilitate trade and enable linkages in the global supply chain.

“According to Air Transport Action Group (ATAG, 2014) the global economic impact of aviation (direct, indirect, induced and catalytic) is around $2.7 trillion, equivalent to 3.5% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and aviation industry generates 62.7 million jobs around the world.

“This suggests that aviation forms a very significant part of the global economy through generating jobs directly and indirectly and providing a transportation platform for global businesses to grow. In addition, it has catalytic effects in areas such as trade, tourism and consumer welfare. Therefore, its role in facilitating economic growth in developed and developing countries cannot be overemphasized.”

He also pointed that “Most of the highlighted challenges is not peculiar to just the aviation sector alone. Today, most businesses in Nigeria are struggling to survive. The business environment in Nigeria is becoming increasingly frustrating, ranging from insecurity, poor Infrastructure, poor electricity supply and high cost of production.

“We are in a mess because the suffering is currently being experienced in every sector. I remember when I was building my hotel in Lagos, The price of Diesel was around N270 per litre, but it is over N700 today.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, are nowhere to be found in the midst of this hardship and maladministration. In fact, one can conclude that NLC is dead because it’s now part of the government itself. Everything is finished.

“These challenges are due to failure in leadership by successive governments. It is due to negligence and lack of patriotism to make Nigeria better. Today, everything is failing and many have tagged Nigeria a failed nation. It is time for everyone to get involved and salvage this nation from drifting away.”