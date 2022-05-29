Exec Dir, PIND, Tunji Idowu (Middle Standing) with beneficiaries of the P’Harcourt mentorship.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NONPROFIT Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has hinted on a goodwill collaboration with Unboxed Conferences to establish 6000 Niger Delta youths in businesses and viable skills before end of the year.

PIND gave the hint in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where it collaborated with Beyond Regular and MTN on a one day mentorship and networking programme which engaged 40 mentors to impact 320 young professionals with skills and tips for

enhancing career and personal growth.

PIND’s Executive Director, Tunji Idowu said the empowerment is being “Oganised by Unboxed Conferences to give young people the opportunity of being mentored by seasoned professionals.

“Some of these persons would never have had access to the organisers on their terms, so Young Professionals (YP) make it possible to create a platform where some of us, mentors, volunteer time to come in, give back and have the young ones navigate their way.

“The pilot we did in Abia, Rivers and Akwa Ibom, already trained over 4,300 youths. The essence is to understand what works and what you can improve or what to do away with. It’s been a successful pilot. So, we’re scaling it up again with another 1000 in those three states, while in Delta, we are taking on over 600.

“When you count the three years from 2018 going forward, you have about 6000 that have been trained, placed, supported to start businesses. They have different pathways, some with work, some will be job owners, some will be business starters.”

Idowu, urged the youths not to sell their integrity their various endeavours, especially as the country is entering an electioneering period when new leaders would be elected into public offices.

On maximising gains of the career mentorship even, PIND’s Advocacy Manager, Chuks Ofulue and Youth Employment Pathways (YEP) Manager, Patrick Ekpe, charged beneficiaries to leverage PIND’s online job and opportunities hub, Niger Delta Link (NDLink), to advance their careers while soliciting private sector in stretching the project to other states in the region.