Greensprings

Conrad Foundation, the organizer of Conrad Challenge, has revealed the scholars of this year’s competition, and seven students from Greensprings School, Lekki made the list of global students awarded $60,000 each to study at Clarkson University, USA. The seven students, who were fused into two teams, received the scholarship for their superb STEM projects on smart home security and anti-phishing web browser. In addition to the scholarship, the Foundation also accorded the award of the Most Resilient Team to one of the two teams that represented the school.

Mr Afolabi Amusan, Assistant Principal (Enhancement) for the school, narrated the students’ participation in the challenge. He said, “We presented two teams (7 students) for this year’s challenge, and they emerged finalists. The first team is called Team A.I.D, and its members include Zainab Adesina, George Tari-Best, and Yanmife Arayela. The team created a smart home security device, and through it, occupants of an apartment are notified of intruders before they get close to the door.

“Olufela Bakare, Oluwatamilore Akinsete, Mueed Muse-Ariyoh, and Esomchukwu Onyiuke are members of the second team called Team MAGMA. This team coded a web browser designed to combat phishing and other forms of fraud, using secure log-ins and password manager technology.”

Eulogizing the students for their great achievement, Mrs Feyisara Ojugo, Head of School, at the Lekki campus of Greensprings School, said she is proud of them. “I am super proud of the efforts of our students in this year’s Challenge. I salute their resilience, focus, drive and innovativeness, and I look forward to seeing them continue to hone the skills they have picked up through this experience. A big well done to the coaches too,” she said.

The Conrad Challenge is a yearly competition that brings together a dynamic community of innovators and entrepreneurs who work together to develop extraordinary and viable solutions that benefit our world in the areas of Aerospace & Aviation, Cyber-Technology & Security, Energy & Environment, Health & Nutrition, and Smoke-Free World.