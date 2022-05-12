Former minister, Ewuga's pilot-daughter, 11 others die in plane crash

Late Adzuayi Ewuga

By David Odama

The former Minister of State, FCT, Senator Solomon Ewuga’s daughter, Adzuayi Ewuga, a female pilot, has died in a plane crash in Central Cameroon.

Report said the pilot, who died in a mini-aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon, had 11-passengers on board.

According to local media reports, the aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo, in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact.

There were no survivors.

The deceased is the second daughter of Senator Solomon Ewuga, a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

Caverton Aviation Cameroon is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria, which also controls Caverton Helicopters.

The Nigerian sister-carrier also operates a single DHC-6-400 complementing various helicopters providing support for the country’s oil and gas industry.