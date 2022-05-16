By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The former head of the civil service in Kebbi state Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris has thrown his behind southerners’ agitation for power shift to their region come 2023.

According to him he has nothing against any Igbo man or a souther who is clamouring for power to return to their region even as he holds the view that such may not be the solution to Nigeria’s myriad problems but a true Nigerian who can turn around the economy, give electricity, reorganize education and fix the nation’s ailing healthcare sector is the leader Nigerians direly needs now.

He added that Igbos whose voice are higher in the calls for power to return to southeast have allowed some miscreants to take over their land, coupled with their wrong political calculation which is putting all their eggs in one basket as only one state belongs to the ruling party APC.

He noted that Igbos’ chances are to ensure the opposition party PDP gives them presidential ticket otherwise forcing the APC to give them ticket will amount to injustice.

He said: “I don’t have anything against any Igbo man or Igbo presidency, but they must strive to convince their dominant party to give them opportunity to rule and their candidate whosoever he may be, must be a detribalised Nigerian.”

Idris, who jettisoned break-up threat from the agitators if they fail to win, said “Nigeria will remain one. Nothing will happen to it.

The former chief civil service, who declined calls to join Kebbi governorship race under his party, the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, mentioned lack of money as impediment to his aspiration because Nigerian politics has been monitised.

“I don’t have money because I didn’t steal from public coffers and I am opposed to vote buying.

“I also don’t have a political godfather, hence I refused to run. But we will spring a surprise during 2023 polls in Kebbi.”