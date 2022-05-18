Nigerian Comedian, Akuidolo Orevaoghene, popularly known as Forever, has expressed gratitude towards his fans and guest for contributing to the success of his latest ‘comedy specials’ which according to him, was sold out.

Forever made this known in a recent interview while explaining why his show which was held on the penultimate weekend of the month at Terra Kulture stood out from the previous editions.

“This last show was the very first time we sold out the tickets before the day of the show.

“We sold out the tickets on Friday and even on Saturday and Sunday, people were calling FOREVER asking for tickets but it was completely sold out.

It was also properly shot for television and streaming”, said Forever.

Speaking about the theme of the comedy show tagged ‘Changed World’, the comedy merchant noted that it was carefully selected to correlate with modern-day society.

In his words, “The theme was basically because the world we live in today has completely changed from what it used to be either for good or for bad and I feel I could address certain things with my jokes hence the theme”, he said.

Forever who showed up on stage with tinted hair which dazzled his fans with his new look, thrilled guests for over an hour with exclusive jokes.

The event which was hosted by his colleague and comedian, Phronesis had other comedians such as Franchez, Bow Joint, Kaycee, Phage and Makinde David who opened the show.

Packaged by SeatsandTickets, the ‘Changed World’ tour which is set to take Forever across the country, will hold next in Abuja on the 17th of July at Sheraton Hotels by 6pm.

