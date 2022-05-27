By Adeola Badru

As a way of preventing food scarcity, agricultural experts have stressed the need for government to curb post-harvest losses through effective policies and technologies to boost food production and lower the prices of food stuff in the country.

The experts who spoke at a seminar for 100 youths on FeedUp Africa which held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital yesterday, urged government at all levels to adopt policies and technology-driven interventions to reduce post-harvest losses stifling food security in Nigeria.

An agro-processing expert, Eric Alao, while speaking at the seminar, urged Nigerians to strive hard to reduce post harvest losses just as he identified wastages on farm and after production as contributing to high prices of agricultural produce and food shortage being experienced in the country.

Alao added that food processing must be encouraged as a way of stopping wastages.

He said: “One of the ways of strengthening food security is by reducing post harvest losses. African’s post harvest loss can be as high as 50 percent in vegetables, fruits and root tubers and 25 percent in cereals.”

“Also, there should be adequate sensitization and education along the post harvest chain on good agronomical practices. There must also be adequate training or knowledge transfer to agric players of chain in understanding the causes of the loss and adopting preventive approach to reduce loss.”

“Economical technological innovation that meets the small holders farmers post harvest needs is also very important as well as responsible consumption to ensure optimal food usage and waste reduction.”

Another expert, who spoke at the seminar, Dickson Orisamuyiwa, said Nigerian investors should move in to reduce wastages to shore up the country’s food production capacity.

His words: “Postharvest technologies can contribute to food security in multiple ways. They can reduce losses thereby increasing the amount of food available for consumption by farmers and poor rural and urban consumers.”

“The benefits to consumers from reducing losses include lower prices and improved food security. In addition, postharvest activities such as processing and marketing can create employment and better food security in the agricultural sector.”

“Therefore, reducing postharvest losses clearly complements other efforts to enhance food security through improved farm-level productivity.”

Founder of the initiative, Jinmi Ajayi, highlighted the need to deploy knowledge as an empowerment tool against food and nutrition security, as the major reason for setting up FeedUp Africa.

He said the organization was created to regularly communicate with active agro-sector practitioners, with the primary purpose of providing them with information about best practices, a move he believes will help to reduce food insecurity, which is a major problem in developing countries.

“Actually, we do not need more new farmers, what we actually need is to enhance the capacity of the existing ones to maximize their potential output. And by capacity, I mean, both infrastructural and mental capacities of these practitioners.”

“FeedUp Africa aims at intervening largely on the mental part. That is, to identify with gaps that knowledge can fill amongst practitioners and use that as a form of empowerment for them to become better and more productive stakeholders in the chain of efforts against food and nutrition insecurity.”

“This is why we are launching with these 100 participants today. Using the ripple effect theory, we will not only teach these participants, but we will establish a structure of feedback, monitoring and continous guidance that will turn them to teachers of fellow practitioners on their different localities and clusters,” he said.