By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A group of ethnic youth leaders in the country has told the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, that his attack on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Godwin Emefiele, over the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress, APC, bought for him by three groups, will not help his own campaign.

The group under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council, NEYLC, asked Tambuwal to stop panicking over Emefiele who has yet to declare an interest.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement, ACYM, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made their position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

Also Read:

APC nomination form: Attacking Emefiele, leaving Adeshina display of ethnic bigotry — EYL

The statement read, “We will like to tell Governor Tambuwal that blowing off someone else’s candle will not make his own candle brighter.

“Let him know for a fact that his attack on Emefiele will not help his campaign to get the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which does not have steam or resonate with stakeholders in the party.

“We are offering Tambuwal a free counsel: that he should continue begging Governor Nyesom Wike, who is also a presidential aspirant, for a VP slot instead of losing sleep on a case of a man who has not yet declared an interest.

“Tambuwal should stop taking paracetamol for other people’s headaches.”

Vanguard News Nigeria