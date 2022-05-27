Nutrition is invaluable when it comes to ensuring that both the physical and psychological aspects of children are developed. Proper nutrition is an important factor influencing growth and immunity.

Therefore, as part of a well-planned proactive response to the needs of consumers, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) is commemorating the 2022 Children’s Day with an advocacy campaign themed ‘Feed Their Amazing’.

This is an advocacy project that promotes healthy feeding for holistic child growth.

While many have long debated whether “nature” or “nurture” plays a stronger role in child development, available reports and data show that the totality of a sound and well-adapted person is a product of both nature and nurture.

Dancing, singing, piano playing, golfing and swimming, are some known human character traits that require a certain level of nurturing and healthy eating for their actualization.

FMN through the ‘Feed their Amazing’ campaign advocates for parents to identify and help nurture these traits, so as to foster individual productivity and balanced societal adaptation as productive citizens.

For over six decades, the Group has been championing growth in the FMCG industry as an integrated food and agro-allied company and manufacturer of superior quality products.

To ensure that parents have access to nutritious food for themselves and their children, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) through its core purpose of feeding the Nation every day, proactively created Amaizing Day breakfast cereal mostly for children.

Instilling healthy eating habits and providing good nutritional choices in children are extremely important to ensure holistic development. FMN believes that every child is endowed with innate capabilities that need to be properly groomed and fed to ensure the full manifestation of these traits.