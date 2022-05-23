.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Two months after flight operations were suspended at the Kaduna International Airport due to insecurity, flight operation resumed at the Airport on Monday as Azman Air landed at the airport with passengers from Lagos.

Speaking on the development, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said flight operations to Kaduna airport have commenced today with Azman Air.”

Similarly, the Managing Director of Azman Air, Faisal Abdulmunaf said in an interview that Azman Air resumed flight at the airport which was known as their airport together with Air Peace.

Also Read

Kaduna airport attack: Bandits never shut airport —Military

Thus, Azman Air became the first airline to resume operations on the route since its closure after bandits raided one of the runways and killed a guard.

In a tweet, the airline said “Azman Air landed at Kaduna Airport today 23rd May 2022 to the elation and cheers of passengers, stakeholders, and staff.”

“It was a defining moment for the aviation community as the airport is reopened after being closed for two months. It’s so exciting to be back,” they said.

Journalists gathered that the authorities have deployed additional security operatives to ensure the safety of passengers at the airport.

Vanguard News Nigeria