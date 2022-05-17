Bboxx Nigeria, a next-generation utility, has launched Flexx by Bboxx, a new brand in the Nigerian market, to provide affordable, reliable, and flexible clean energy solutions to Nigerian living in off-grid areas. Flexx by Bboxx will bring new and reliable entry-level products to market, getting millions more people onto the energy ladder in Nigeria.

As part of the launch, Bboxx announced two new clean energy products that will add to their existing roster of clean energy. These include Flexx10, an affordable ‘plug and play’ portable solar lantern, designed for rural customers and those who are mobile.

The product is also capable of charging mobile phones. Flexx10 is an upfront cash sales product. The second option, Flexx40, is a Pay-As-You-Go token-based multi-light solar system, designed for rural customers at the bottom of the energy pyramid, with a demand for lighting applications and mobile phone charging.

The system comes with dimmable LED light bulbs, which allows customers to have more control over their energy usage.

Both new products are designed to minimise lifetime costs and include features that reduce maintenance and service requirements.

All Bboxx’s products run on its comprehensive management platform Bboxx Pulse®️, enabling clean energy access to be scaled to places previously considered too expensive or difficult to reach via traditional grid infrastructure. The products will have a significant impact on the lives of those they support, be that allowing a child to study at home, allowing a vendor to continue trading after dark, or allowing remote communities to stay connected by charging their devices.

Commenting on the launch, Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and Co-Founder of Bboxx, said: “We are passionate about our mission to address the major global problem of energy poverty. Through the launch of Flexx by Bboxx, the company will serve a wider array of customers. The scale of the issue is vast,

with approximately 90 million Nigerians living without access to energy. We are therefore delighted to be expanding our product offering to include even more flexible and affordable solutions for customers struggling to get onto the energy ladder.

We are confident that Flexx by Bboxx will significantly aid us in transforming the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Nigeria, powering the energy needs of individuals, families, emerging businesses, and wider communities. The launch of Flexx by Bboxx is central to Bboxx’s mission to solve energy poverty, in line with UN SDG7 – clean energy for all.”

Ernest Akinlola, Managing Director of Bboxx Nigeria added, “Energy is the key to unlocking inclusive and sustainable economic development in Nigeria and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact Flexx by Bboxx will have on this new pool of customers. Many Bboxx products are aimed at the top 25% of rural communities. The introduction of Flexx by Bboxx will enable Bboxx to serve members of the rural population we have not reached previously, unlocking even more potential, and getting more people onto the energy ladder.”