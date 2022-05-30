Afro Highlife superstar musician, Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour of africa thrilled music lovers in Bangui, with an electrifying performance on saturday at the prestigious Barthélemy Boganda Stadium.



Speaking about the concert flavour said “Adding my voice to raise the movement of peace for the people of Central African Republic would always be an honour”.



The Central Africa Republic Peace And Mothers Day Celebration was organised in collaboration with Montage Afrique Media, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and thé Central Africa Republic.



Flavour of africa, the billed headliner delivered a spectacular performance whilst providing a platform for the opening acts such as Cool Fawa, Beach Man, Ngoutiwa, Giovanni and a host of others on Saturday, May 28th , 2022 at Barthélemy Boganda Stadium in Bangui.



Speaking during a news conference in Bangui, George Touckya from the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism said, the choice of Flavour is informed by his popularity and the level of acceptance by the Central African people and his delivery was impeccable.



Flavour has become the foremost renowned global brand, music artist and great songwriter/performer out of Africa. Due to his wide appeal across many cultures, Montage Afrique saw it fit to partner with this elite brand for the Bangui experience.



Peace and love is often embodied in Flavour’s tunes, with this message for mothers, the Bangui experience has become events that we at Montage Afrique, The Central Africa Republic, Ministry Of Culture And Tourism, are proud of.



The Central Africa Republic collaboration has also become a model event to take across Africa to preach peace and love.



Flavour is one of Africa’s most sought-after artists known for multiple hit songs such as “Good Woman,” “Ada Ada,” “Baby Na Yoka” and most recently, “Levels.” with almost over

One billion fans on Youtube and numerous awards to his belt including the 2014 Channel O Music Video Awards Most Gifted Afro Pop “Ada Ada” and a host of others