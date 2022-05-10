By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

No fewer than five people were confirmed dead, with 41 persons sustaining various degrees of injuries on Monday, presently admitted at the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu Yobe State following a heavy downpour of rainfall and thunderstorm.

Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr. Mohammed Goje confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in Damaturu on Tuesday.

According to him “SEMA responded to victims of Building collapse due to heavy windstorm and rainfall”.

“Search and rescue team of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency SEMA on 9th May 2022 responded to a distress call by good samaritans and supported the evacuation of Victims to Yobe State Specialist Hospital”.

He revealed that “a total of 41 victims are from 6 different Communities/Locations (1.Waziri Ibrahim Extension, 2. Abbari Extension, 3. NayiNawa, 4. Pompomari, 5. House of Assembly quarters, Gujba Road, and 6. Maisandari) were evacuated and unfortunately 5 died (2 boys, 1 adult woman, 2 girls)”.

READ ALSO:

Goje added that all victims are receiving treatment free and already 23 were discharged from the Hospital.

Checks revealed that the thunderstorm fell on a 22-year-old Goni Kallumi of Tsamiyan Lilo, Damaturu leading to death. Visit to Nayinawa Bulabulin showed the effects of the windstorm on the electric poles with so many houses affected by the flood mostly mud houses.

Buni Commiserates With Victims

Meanwhile, the Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni, has commiserated with the families of five persons who died from building collapse following heavy rainstorm in Damaturu yesterday.

Governor Buni who spoke through the Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed described the incident as sad and unfortunate, and said it is will of Almighty Allah.

“It is very sad losing the victims in this very unfortunate natural disaster but that is the decreed time by the Almighty.

“We pray to Allah (SWT) to forgive their shortcomings and to grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss” Governor Buni prayed.

He also sympathized with those who sustained injuries and prayed for their quick recovery.

The Governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to ensure treatment of those who sustained various degrees of injuries and to provide the victims with emergency relief materials to cushion their hardships.

Vanguard News Nigeria