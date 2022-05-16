Firstborn Publishing, a media and book publishing house, has announced the establishment of an annual business event, BICGA.

According to the release made available to media houses, a new dispensation of doing business had been enthroned in Nigeria with the privatisation of the two critical, business-driving sectors, the power and energy sectors, in 2021 that calls for the business and investment stakeholders to re-organize, collaborate and inter-cooperate to create an economic platform that can effectively activate the capacity of private sector stakeholders for a collaborative approach to the transformation of the Nigerian economy.

It said: “The annual conference is envisioned as a convergence of individuals, business groups and corporate organizations to give fillip to a well-packaged, truly private sector driven cooperative economy that Nigeria is long due to establish and enthrone.

“We have critically examined the chain comprising production, processing, markets and funding; and we have identified and set out to bring together at the annual conference, economic and business enablers for a very effective vertically-integrated industrial operations in such a manner as witnessed in developed economies.

“To ensure that the annual conference, gala and awards meet the status of an A-Grade business event, the Conference Committee is made up of carefully-selected professionals from the media, finance, business and industries.

“The Committee is to ensure that the three-in-one annual event gives the participating business stakeholders a highly satisfying and very effective interactions that will lead to the implementation of the conference action-plans.”

It added that according to the information released by the Conference Committee, the Year 2022 edition of the Business Inter-cooperation Conference is targeted at upholding and celebrating Excellence in Business and Investment.

It is envisaged through the conference that the gap between the production and markets is effectively worked on by harnessing respective capacity of the private sector players for a more rewarding private sector led industrialization in Nigeria.