By Elizabeth Osayande

A director at the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Oluwatobi Abiola, has cautioned members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, on the implications of avoiding and evading tax.

The senior accountant, that overseer Tax Investigation Department, FIRS, warned that no Nigerian can hide anymore as far as taxation was concerned and that it was better if citizens voluntarily comply.

Abiola was the guest speaker at this year’s Business Luncheon and Induction of new members of the NSE Apapa branch, an event that held at the banquet hall of the Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme, Tax Avoidance or Evasion: The Engineer’s Role in Building a Culture of Voluntary Tax Compliance in Nigeria, Abiola said the benefits of voluntarily remitting tax to government were enormous.

“Any company that does not make N25million in a year does not need to pay income tax. It’s in the Finance Act and so they’re exempted. And what I want to tell Nigerians is that Nigeria cannot develop without the payment of tax,” said Abiola

“It’s only taxes that grow a nation. The more we pay tax, the more the country develops. Egineers should not be forced to comply, you should pay tax voluntarily because you’re professionals, you’re seasoned. The tax payer is king if you do the right thing.

“If you fail to comply by evading tax, the enforcement arm of the FIRS will come for you. We have technologies now that can gain access to all your accounts, both local and foreign, and nothing is hidden to us anymore.

“As I said earlier, there are a lot of incentives for paying tax. You see the bridges, you see the roads, you see the airport, you see the seaports and housing and schools, it is all from the taxes. If everybody does his own bit, we will get it right. So we are appealing to everybody to voluntarily comply.”

The chairman of the NSE Apapa branch, Engr. Christian Ufot, also spoke to Vanguard concerning the goal of the event, saying that he expects every member of the society to henceforth pay their workplace taxes voluntarily to avoid incurring unnecessary sanctions from government.

“It’s very important for everyone of us to be tax compliant. As pointed out today, the penalties for evading tax are quite enormous, so for one not to run into such problem, one needs to pay their tax timely,” said Ufot.

Ufot also mentioned that the Apapa branch of the NSE, which is currently raising N20million to acquire a land for their own building, had grown from 22 members at its inception in 2001 to about 700 members in 2022.

A total of six new members were inducted at the ceremony, namely Obi Henry, Atoi Maxwell, Okosodo Constance, Ibrahim Yinusa, Olaoye Alaba, and Ajibade Adeyemi.

Other special guests at the event were Arc. Dunni Opayemi, Engr. Funmilola Ojelade, and NSE national president Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari Wudil, who were all ably represented by some other dignitaries. Past chairman of the NSE Apapa branch, Engr. Sunny Ejeje was also present.