By Ephraim Oseji

In a bid to cover the entire agriculture value chain and support farmers in the country, Oxford Green Farms Group, a new business conglomerate and an agro-allied industry in Africa has launched an innovative platform known as Agrolyfe.

The platform, which leverages farming and real estate will allow farmers and subscribers to create consistent income-earning opportunities as well as generate stable and reliable rental income through farmland acquisition

According to the firm, subscribers on the platform can purchase farmlands from as low as N100,000 to N2,000,000, and earn rentals on it every three months, stressing that it has flagged off with four farm locations.

The farms include Ijaka in Aiyetoro, Ogun State, Itele in Ijebu, Ogun State, Imala Town, Oke-Ogun, and Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking, CEO, The Oxford Green Farms Group, Dr. Goodluck Olatunde, Precious, said ‘’At Oxford Green Farms Integrated, we want to support the Federal Government’s drive towards self-sustainability in food production. Therefore, we are working towards acquiring 10 million acres of farmland and onboarding 10,000 farmers on our platform within the next five years.

‘’We would give farmers we are onboarding access to grants and off-takers for their farming to boost capacity and output. We believe this would add up to a 20 percent boost to Nigeria’s overall food production capacity.’

‘’To this end, our research team at the Oxford Green Farms Group has been relentless in designing an innovative product that is MARKET-FIT, appeals to everyone, and creates consistent income-earning opportunities for everyone interested. This is what birthed the product we are launching today, AGROLYFE.”