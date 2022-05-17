Oaperg, a leading global technology services company, has partnered with Africa’s fintech company, Paymish, to deliver market-leading, cost-efficient and resilient technology services.

Oaperg Technology helps global companies build software systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds.

Paymish is a Central bank of Nigeria licensed payment servicing company utilizing Oaperg consulting and operation services.

A statement on Monday by the Oaperg spokesperson, Claire Nwachukwu, said the partnership will also transform the Paymish service operations, which is built on the Oaperg platform.

“The new strategic and expanded partnership agreement will position Oaperg as a leading enterprise fintech service management provider,” the statement disclosed.

Speaking while signing the partnership deal, the Oaperg CEO, Bamidele Adetayo, said: “Paymish named Oaperg its preferred workflow IT partner in order to leverage Oaperg’s ability to deliver immediate benefits through automation while meeting customer requirements for their future operating models.”

“For our customers, it’s about modernizing and automating their applications to achieve a state of ‘seamless operations,’ saving time, money, and letting customers focus on what’s most important — running their business.

“We manage complex IT applications and building on this unique strength with AWS, Azure will establish us as a clear IT leader in the enterprise fintech service management market.”

Also speaking, the Paymish CEO, Suleiman Nadabo, said: “Business leaders recognize that their technology strategy is their business strategy.

“As our vision to servicing Africa payments to make customer transactions workflow automation easy, we are inspired to team up with Oaperg.

“Their global reach combined with their deep technology expertise will help customers harness the full value of digital transformation. We expect this signature partnership to continue expanding in the years ahead.”