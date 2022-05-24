.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has identified a lack of legal framework as one of the major factors affecting the efficacy of the country’s Whistle Blower Policy.

She however said that one of the responsibilities bestowed on Presidential Initiatives on Continous Audit (PICA), was the development and implementation of the federal Government Whistle Blower Policy primarily to strengthen the fight against financial crimes and corruption by revealing information on financial crimes and rewarding Whistleblowers across the country.

Mrs Ahmed stated this on Tuesday at a two-day zonal conference on Whistle Blower Policy in Nigeria for the North East Zone which took place at Musa Usman International Conference Centre in Maiduguri.

The occasion is organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, with the theme: “Implementation of the Whistle Blower Policy in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Way Forward.”

Represented by Aliyu Abubakar, a staff of the ministry, the Minister said, “the Whistle Blower policy in Nigeria is the result of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s resolve to vigorously fight corruption to a standstill.

“The North East Zonal conference is therefore historic because of the abundance of human and natural resources available in the region, coupled with the peaceful atmosphere that has returned to Maiduguri due to unrelenting efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum and other security agencies which made it possible for the delegates from across the six states of the geo-political zone to gather and participate in the exercise.

She added that the policy is being implemented under PICA with representatives of anti-graft and security agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU and the office of the Attorney General of the federation as part of the implementers of the policy.

“At inception, there was widespread enthusiasm on the part of Nigerians as they volunteered numerous actionable information. Such information or tips were usually referred to EFCC and other anti-graft agencies for painstaking investigation.

“Regrettably, after some time, interest in the implementation of the policy began to nose dive. It was at this point that the key stakeholders realized that there was apparent confusion in the minds of the public on several issues.

“For instance, it was discovered that most Citizens were not aware of the existence of the policy, not to talk about its key objectives.

“To address these issues, a committee Chaired by the Federal Ministry of Justice with representatives from the anti-graft and security agencies was set up to draft a Whistle Blower Bill taking into cognizance all the complaints received. the public and the observations of the various stakeholders.

“I, therefore, expect that those of you in attendance at this Zonal conference will carry the message to your offices, local Government areas and communities”. Said the Minister.

Declaring the conference open, Governor Zulum who was represented by his Deputy, Hon Umar Kadafur thanked the organizers of the programme, which according to him, is not only timely but a good Avenue to track all loopholes in the financial system of the government.

He noted that the present administration of Governor Zulum has zero tolerance for corruption, adding that, accountability, transparency and justice are some of the cardinal objectives of good governance in the state.

In a vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Finance (Special Duties), Alhaji Shehu Shinkafi, represented by the Head of Whistle Blower, Mr Johnson Oludare expressed profound gratitude to Governors from the various states within the region, Resource Persons, and all participants for finding time to attend the conference despite their right and pressing engagements.