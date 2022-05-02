World football governing body, FIFA, have fined both Nigeria and Senegal over events that took place during the World Cup qualifying play-offs in March.

While Nigeria was handed the fine and ban for fans invasion of the MKO Stadium after the aggregate loss to Ghana, Senegal was fined $180,000 for “(failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, use of laser pointers and use of objects to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports events – offensive banner -).

FIFA in a statement on its official website said the reason for these sanctions include “order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects”.

“In line with FIFA’s zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to the abusive behaviour by their respective supporters,” the communique also read.

The fine of 150,000 Swiss Franc (N63,996,216.90) on Nigeria comes along with one match without spectators for the Super Eagles.

Algeria was also fined CHF 3,000 for throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks.

