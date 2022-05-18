By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As entrepreneurs make effort to boost job creation, production, and export, co-founders of Field, Michael Moreland, Justin Lorenzon, and Peter Bunor made Endeavor’s Global Network of High Impact Entrepreneurs under the auspices of Endeavor Nigeria, EN.

This was contained in a statement signed by Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria (EN), Joy Mabia, where it was made known that the trio were selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs at the 26th Virtual International Selection Panel (vISP) held April 25-28, 2022.

According to the statement, the ISP is the culmination of a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs and are committed to reinvesting their time and resources in their local entrepreneurship ecosystems to help others take off.

The statement described their company as fast-growing pharmaceutical supply chain company in Africa, which made the trio to join the leading global high-impact entrepreneur network.

The statement reads in part, “Field is a technology-enabled pharmaceutical distributor that provides retail pharmacies with access to data-driven planning, fulfillment, quality medication, and inventory financing.

“Pharmacies are the first port of call for millions of Nigerians to access any form of healthcare service. There are ~5K registered pharmacies in the country (1 for every 42K people), situated in 190 of 774 Local Government Areas.

“Today, Field Intelligence serves over 1,630 retail pharmacies across Nigeria and Kenya. Field is on a mission to transform Africa’s fragmented pharmaceutical landscape that is estimated to be worth $65B+ and growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, said she was excited to welcome Michael, Justin, and Peter into Endeavor’s network, which includes some of the world’s most exciting scale-up entrepreneurs and most experienced mentors and investors.

Faniro-Dada said: “The majority of Nigeria’s 200 million population does not have reliable access to high-quality medicines or care. Fixing Africa’s pharmaceutical distribution is clearly important for quality healthcare on the continent, and Field Intelligence’s growth over the past seven years is evidence that the company’s valuable services are in critical demand. Michael, Justin, and Peter are inspiring founders and their relentless focus on scaling Field serves as an inspiration to high-impact entrepreneurs everywhere.”

Speaking on their selection experience and joining the Endeavor network, CEO and co-founder of Field, Michael Moreland, said, “We are delighted to have been selected to join Endeavors Global Network, a prestigious community of some of the most exciting innovators and venture builders around the world.

“For us, Endeavor is a platform to accelerate our growth and contribute meaningfully to the broader entrepreneur ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.”

The statement explained that Michael Moreland, Justin Lorenzon, and Peter Bunor were selected into the Endeavor network by a panel of global business leaders including Bruno Wauters, Houbii (Endeavor Mentor), Chris Misner, fmr. Roblox (Endeavor Global Ambassador), Chris Zook, fmr. Bain & Company, Inc. (Endeavor Mentor), Edgar Bronfman Jr., Accretive LLC (Endeavor Global Board Chair), Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, Riverwood Capital (Endeavor Global Ambassador); João Del Valle, EBANX (Endeavor Entrepreneur); Ken Njoroge, Cellulant (Endeavor Entrepreneur); Mac Schuessler, Evertec, (Endeavor Puerto Rico Board Member).

Melissa Guzy, Arbor Ventures (Endeavor Mentor); Noah Breslow, Bain Capital Partners (Endeavor Mentor); Paulo Veras, fmr. 99 (Former Endeavor Brazil Managing Director & Board Member); Qais Sabri, Eon Dental (Endeavor Entrepreneur); Roberto Dagnoni, Mercado Bitcoin (Endeavor Entrepreneur); Sandi Mays, ColdQuanta (Endeavor Board Member); Santiago Suarez, ADDI (Endeavor Entrepreneur); Selina Tobaccowala, Openfit (Endeavor Mentor); Steve Ciesinski, SRI International (Endeavor Mentor); Vassil Terziev, Eleven Ventures (Endeavor Bulgaria Board Co-Chair).

As part of Endeavor’s network, the newly selected entrepreneurs will gain access to comprehensive, strategic, global support services, including introductions to local and international business mentors, investors, and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms who will help them address key needs.

Endeavor Entrepreneurs have had a significant track record of impact. Endeavor Entrepreneurs have created more than 3.9 million jobs, generate combined revenues of over $28B, and help build sustainable growth models in their home countries.

Field is the 15th company selected into the global Endeavor network through the regional affiliated office in Nigeria. All three entrepreneurs represent the growing expectation for exceptional entrepreneurs with big ambitions and the ability to execute at scale. They join Gbenga Agboola & Ife Orioke (Flutterwave), Ngozi Dozie & Chijioke Dozie (Carbon), Etop Ikpe (Autochek), Abasi Ene-Obong (54gene), Tayo Oviosu & Jay Alabraba (Paga), Ekechi Nwokah (Migo), Jasper Graf von Hardenberg & Christian Wessels (Daystar Power), Bukky George (HealthPlus), Obi Ozor & Ife Oyedele (Kobo360), Kene Okwuosa & Moses Babatope (FilmHouse Group), Onyekachi Izukanne, Michael Ukpong & Ruke Awaritefe (TradeDepot), Tosin Eniolorunda & Felix Ike (TeamApt), Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, and Dimeji Sofowora (Helium Health), and Adetayo Bamiduro, Chinedu Azodoh, and Guy-Bertrand Njoya co-founders of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX).

