By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FIDELITY Bank Plc has pledged continued support for Red Ball, a charity initiative of lifestyle magazine, EveAfrique, for giving back to society through material support and advocacy to promote sound health, cleaner environmental and leadership.

Mrs. Nneka Onyeali Ikpe, Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank, represented by the Head, SME Product Marketing, Esther Obiekwe, underscored the bank’s valued partnership with EveAfrique at the 11th Annual Red Ball in Port Harcourt, focused on Lupus awareness and management.

According to Ikpe, the Red Ball focusing on Lupus is, “yet another laudable project as this little known disease affects over 100,000 Nigerians every year and does not have a cure. It’s a long-term inflammatory disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissues leading to organ damage over time.

“At Fidelity, we place a high premium on health and have introduced several initiatives to drive this over the last few years. One of our recent initiatives is the HerFidelity proposition we launched March this year which on the International Women’s Day.

“Comprising of four pillars namely, capacity development, access to finance, entrepreneurship encouragement and health and wellness, the proposition is designed to help women be the best version of themselves.

“With our health and wellness pillar, we provide awareness on cervical cancer, advocate the importance of healthy diets and exercise as well as provide healthcare plans for women at discounted rates.”

The event also featured excellence awards and further goodwill donations to support a foundation by Boma Graham-Douglas who has been living with Lupus, on her passion to spread the awareness and support others, who may experience it, on how to best to cope with the health challenge.