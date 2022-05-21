By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state traditional rulers and community stakeholders on Saturday vowed that they would continue to win the battle to stop the practice of female genital mutilation, FGM, in their respective communities in the state.

Some of them spoke in Owerri, on the campaign against FGM, which was introduced in their communities by the National Orientation Agency in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

They said the success recorded so far, was because the community leaders understood the harmful effects of the FGM, practice and decided to abstain from it.

Speaking first, the traditional ruler of the Isuobishi community from the Isu Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Edwin Orisakwe, said the battle against FGM, was gaining ground.

According to Orisakwe, “My community people are complying excellently. Severally I have summoned youths, women and community leaders. Chiefs, and palace executives. They are acceptable to desist from this harmful act of FGM. We are winning the battle against FGM practice. We will not stop having meetings with community leaders to sensitise them on the urgent need to stop FGM, practice. We will also engage the women to help their fellow women understand the need to stop the FGM practice.

Insisting on the need to end the practice of FGM, in Isu, the chairman of traditional rulers from the Isu area, Eze Basil Osuala, had assured us that the fight to end FGM was gathering momentum and the people already showed great interest to end it.

Osuala, who had severally championed the cause to end FGM, said: “Since then, we are collaborating with UNICEF and NOA in this direction to end the practice of FGM, and especially in the about 16 autonomous communities and we know the sensitisation of the message will continue to move around.

It would be recalled in June 2021, royal fathers and community leaders came together and agreed to end the practice of FGM, in their various communities. They saw the reason that the practise should be abolished because it was harmful and hurt the girl child.

They unanimously decided on two sensitization programmes on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation, held at Umudugba in the Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund, U UNICEF).