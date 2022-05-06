By Dirisu Yakubu



The federal government, Friday, urged workers in the civil service to be guided by the provisions of the Public Service Rules as it relates to their participation in partisan politics.



In a memo signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the federal government said the legal opinion of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on the matter is clear enough.



The memo addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, All Ministers and Ministers of State, federal Permanent Secretaries, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Chairmen, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, reads:



“The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, has been inundated with requests for clarification on the provision of Public Service Rules (PSR) vis-o-vis the Supreme Court Judgment as it relates to participation of civil servants in partisan politics.

In the light of the above. It has become necessary to draw the attention of all civil servants to the legal opinion of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on this matter.



In his letter: Ref No. SGF/PS/HCSF/210/ dated 26 November, 2018, the Attorney General of the Federation asserted inter alia that”neither the 1999 constitution nor the Supreme Court has authorized civil servants to engage in partisan politics.



“The provisions of Rules 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules (2008 Edition) were not nullified by the Supreme Court. Hence, they remain in force and binding on all civil servants seeking to participate in nomination exercises or party primaries.”,

The Attorney General of the Federation, according to Yemi-Esan, concluded that:”the provisions of Rules 030402(gl. 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules (2008 Edition) should be enforced and that the attention of civil servants (be drawn) to the fact that the Supreme Court judgment in INEC vs Musa did not set aside or nullify these provisions of the Public Service Rules. Hence, they must be complied with by any civil servant who wishes to seek nomination or participation in party primary elections.”

She advised civil servants “in the overall best interest of neutrality, harmony, integrity and development of Nigerian Civi Service, to be guided by the provisions of PSR and the legal opinion of Honourable Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice on the subject.”