As Nigeria participate at the Sector Ministers Meeting, SMM, in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, assured that the Federal Government and stakeholders are on course over commitment towards water and sanitation issues in Nigeria.

Adamu gave the assurance while speaking on government and stakeholders including development partners, private sector, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and media in the WASH sector toward increased access to water and sanitation across Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, in the Ministry, Funmi Imuetinyan, where the Minister along with the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, and the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire attended the Sector Ministers Meeting (SMM) organized by Sanitation and Water for All (SWA).

According to the statement, the Minister explained that the 2022 SMM with theme ‘Building Forward Better for Recovery and Resilience’, is focused on the integration of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), approaches in addressing the negative impacts of climate, COVID-19 and economic crises.

The Minister pointed that progress is being made on the commitments by the four constituencies of the SWA in Nigeria – the Government, the Civil Society, the Private Sector and the Development Partners, as well as the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) at the global level under the Mutual Accountability Mechanism (MAM) process. He added that the commitments which were tabled in 2019 during the SMM held in Costa Rica, were aligned to National priorities for the WASH sector in Nigeria.

He (Adamu) also revealed that the three commitments made by the government include the Internalization of the National WASH Action Plan by Sub-national Governments and operationalization of PEWASH Programme by end of 2019; the Operationalization of the Communication Strategy for Open Defecation Free Campaign by 2020; as well as the scale up of WASH Information Management System and the execution of WASHNORM Annual Survey respectively.

Meanwhile, the Minister appreciated and commended commitments by CSOs, private sector and development partners for supporting the actualization of government’s commitments with specific support to the Ministry and focal States.

The Statement also made it known that, in another session on the role of political leadership in addressing the triple crises of health, climate and economy, the Minister highlighted evidence-based advocacy, inter-sectoral coordination and collaboration, as some of the strategies engaged by Nigeria to ensure the high level prioritization of WASH in the country.

He mentioned some of the initiatives in the sector such as the PEWASH programme, the Presidential launch of the National WASH Action Plan, the Clean Nigeria Campaign, and the signing of the Executive Order No.9 and ODF Pledge Card by the President, among others.

The SMM is expected to strengthen the existing Inter-sectoral collaboration among the line ministries towards achieving the SDGs at country and global levels.

