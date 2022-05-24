The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced members of Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the development of basketball in the country.

This is contained in a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, on Monday, in Abuja

Manga said that the committee would revamp the game and its domestic leagues in the country.

“The committee is to draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots in Nigeria, revive its moribund domestic leagues and attract cooperate sponsors for the development of the game,” Manga said.

He said that the members of the committee were Henry Nzekwu , Udon Ubon Humapwa , Frank Jitubhoh Zenith Bank Representative, Prof. Adamu Ahmed and Peter Nelson.

According to him, others are Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe and Sani Adio.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had earlier suspended the participation of the sport from international competitions for two years, following the leadership tussle in the Nigeria Basketball Federation.