*Expresses readiness to introduce e-procurement

By Chioma Onuegbu

THE Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, Mr Mamman Ahmadu has emphasized the importance of the procurement retreat organised for Federal Permanent Secretaries that are involved in the implementation of public procurement reform.

Ahmadu spoke weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital at the 11th edition of the Procurement retreat organised by the BPP in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He said the 2022 retreat would acquaint accounting Officers with the revised procurement approval thresholds, and procurement methods, adding that a better understanding of new thresholds would help to make procurement implementation a lot easier for them.

He explained that Permanent Secretaries are recognised as Accounting officers in the ministries under section 20 (1) of the Public Procurement Act 2007, which places them at the heart of the procurement process.

His words: “It is of utmost importance that Permanent Secretaries are properly apprised with the fundamental principles of procurement to avoid banana peels.

“It is rewarding to note that tremendous improvements have been recorded in public procurement processes over the years, however, there is a need to do more to maximize the gains already recorded and to close the gaps on the lapses.

“Another area of discussion in this retreat is the introduction of e-procurement into the Federal procurement system. The e-procurement system is being developed by the Bureau in collaboration with the World Bank and 10 MDAs have been selected as Pilot procuring entities before the full rollout of the system service-wide.

“The benefits to be derived from the use of e-procurement are tremendous. As the drivers of the procurement reforms in your Ministries, the information must be brought to your attention before deploying it.

“Finally, it is imperative that we collectively ensure the judicious use of resources to avoid bad practices that can lead to inefficient procurements, litigations, inflated contracts and abandoned projects”.

In her remarks, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yem-Esan, said the theme of the Retreat tagged: “Strengthening Public Procurement for optimal effectiveness”, further underscores the essence of the annual retreat as one of the strategic meetings of accounting officers in the mainstream civil service.

She added that it was important to reiterate that permanent secretaries have a moral obligation to uplift the status of the country economically, noting that the retreat among other objectives provides a veritable platform to deliberate on the challenges encountered in the implementation of the Public Procurement Act.