The Federal Governments has cancelled all contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, before December 31, 2019.

Also, government asked the affected contractors, who have been mobilised to refund the all monies to NDDC accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The government’s directive is contained in a statement by Dr. Ibitoye Abosede Director, Corporate Affairs.

Several probes and dramas have trailed the activities of the intervention agency for some time.

While there appeared to be a lull, a cry went out, weekend, Vanguard reported, that ongoings at NDDC still indicate that a cartel was still running things aground at the commission.

Whether the current directive is a reaction to that cry is yet to be seen.

The NDDC statement read: “This is to bring to the notice of all contractors engaged by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as well as stakeholders and the general public, that the Presidency has directed that all projects awarded by the Commission before December 31, 2019, for which the beneficiary contractors are yet to mobilise to site, are by this directive cancelled.

“This cancellation is subject to any future re-award in accordance with the Public Procurement Act and in line with the terms of the contracts for the award of the said projects.

“Consequently, all affected contractors are advised to note that all monies earlier received by way of mobilization for any of the projects are to be promptly refunded to the Commission’s Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”