By Obas Esiedesa, ABUJA

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz has assured that the company would deliver two units of 330kV power transmission substations in Katsina and Kano states along with the transmission lines in the next one year to boost power supply in the states.

Abdulaziz who gave the assurance while inspecting the 330/132/33kV Katsina Substation project and the Rimi Zakara Substation in Kano, at the instance of the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, said the transformers and structures are in place at the Katsina Substation.

A statement by TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, yesterday explained that on completion, the Katsina substation will improve the transmission of bulk power supply to Daura, Dutsinma, Kankara and Malumfashi Substations in the state.

She quoted Abdulaziz as saying that “We are willing, and we want to ensure that we finish this substation within one year. We will also invite Mr. President to commission the substation”.

The TCN boss noted that the transmission line that will bring bulk supply to the substation is from Kano and was earlier affected by Right of Way issues.

“TCN and the government are collaborating on this, processes have been completed and the contractor will soon be back to site to finish his work and we will be able to commission this substation”.

He noted that the substation facility has two units of 150MVA power transformers and two units of 60MVA power transformers.

At the 132/33kV Kankia Substation where the materials for the 330kV Kano to Katsina transmission line are stored, Engr. Abdulaziz said: “We are using part of the station as a storage facility for the materials the contractor is using for the construction of the 330kV transmission line from Kano to Katsina”.

He also said the line was awarded around 2010, but the Right of Way issue in Kano affected the project execution.

According to him, “We have discussed with the Kano government, they have assisted us with paying for the land while TCN has concluded processes for the structures.

“So the contractor is now free to continue construction of towers and eventually the lines. We want to make sure that within the one year remaining for this administration, we will be able to complete that transmission line, and so that Mr President will commission the project”.



He also visited the 30MVA 132/33kV mobile transmission Substation Bichi, which was executed in-house by TCN engineers. The substation has been completed and will improve bulk power requirement of the state water works, Bichi and environs.



The representative of the contractor of the Katsina project, Engr. Mustapha Maihajjo, lauded the current administration for fast tracking the Katsina Substation project’s funding.

Also, the Special Assistant on Power and Energy to the Katsina State Governor, Mansur Ahmed Musa commended the Katsina Mega Substation project.

In his words: “We have waited for it for a long time and we cannot wait for it to be delivered. We believe that this project will be delivered timely as the contractor and the Managing Director of TCN promised”.

