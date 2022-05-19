Salima Mukansanga

By Emmanuel Okogba

Three female referees have been drafted to officiate at this year’s senior men’s world cup finals holding in Qatar and this would be the first time it has happened.

Female referees have officiated in the UEFA Champions League, Euros and even in the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, that held earlier this year – a development that has shown an attempt to expand the role women play in the game.

One of those included is Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga who officiated at this year’s AFCON. She took charge of the game between Zimbabwe and Guinea.

French female referee, Stéphanie Frappart who has officiated top matches across Europe is also included. She was in charge of the 2019 Super Cup game between Chelsea and Liverpool and also oversaw a World Cup qualifying match.

Japan’s Yamashita Yoshimi is also on the list.

Congratulations to:



Yamashita Yoshimi 🇯🇵

Stephanie Frappart 🇫🇷

Salima Mukansanga 🇷🇼



The first three female referees to be selected for a men's FIFA World Cup 👏 pic.twitter.com/tnCS3zImSd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 19, 2022