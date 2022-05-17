Federal Pay Office complex commissioned in Kano

Some directors of the Ministry of Finance.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The complex of the Federal Pay Office (FPO) Kano under the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has been commissioned.

The commissioning ceremony took place on Tuesday in Kano as part of the transformation in terms of infrastructure and staff welfare.

In a keynote address delivered by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Shamsuna Ahmad, she hailed the level of transformation undertaken in the treasury, the drive for professionalism and diligence employed in deepening the Federal Government’s public financial management reform initiatives.

She also thanked the Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje for providing the land in a prime location and support for Federal Government policies and extending support for its Agencies.

“I must say it is heartwarming to see the level of transformation undertaken in the Treasury under the leadership of the AGF.

“The drive for professionalism and the diligence employed in deepening the Federal Government Public Finance Management Reform Initiatives is quite commendable,” she stated.

“The new office accommodation is provided to ensure that you have a descent working environment to further boost your morale this increasing your commitment to work and enhancing your productivity,” she added.