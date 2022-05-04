•Surgery in session

By Juliet Umeh

Unless there is urgent intervention, 49 years old, Mr Abidemi Kabiru Olajide, may not see the end of this year. This is because the father of four, a Keke Marwa operator, has been battling cancer of the thyroid and lung. Sadly, his family can no longer cope with the recommended treatment.

Narrating his ordeal to Good Health weekly, Olajide, said he has been unable to walk unaided and as well unable to take care of himself and his family.

Olajide is being managed for cancer of the thyroid which has spread to the lungs and requires urgent surgery as the situation is very critical, and the family who lives in a one-room apartment at 9 Joseph Olawole Street, Oke Aro, Off Matogun Road, Ogun State cannot afford the cost of the surgery.

According to the wife, MrsOlajide, in a phone interview, “Doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, said Olajide should pay an initial fee of N500, 000 for the first thyroid surgery which is the first stage before they commence treatment for cancer in the lungs.

“We don’t know how much the treatment itself will cost, coupled with other daily expenses. We are willing to accept visitors to confirm the genuineness of the case.”

Appealing to Nigerians to come to her husband’s aid, the wife, Mrs Olajide said: “It is with utmost humility and respect that I, on behalf of my husband and children plead for your kind intervention and assistance in raising money to facilitate the surgeries,” she said in an emotion-laden voice.

If you are touched by Olajide’s plight please send your donations to the account with the following details: 0158648832, GTB, Olajide Victoria or call him on mobile telephone numbers: 08123657914 and 09031481592.