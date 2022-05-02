By Gabriel Olawale

Fast-rising Afrobeat Artiste and Nollywood Actor, Ugochukwu Kelvin Obinwanne popularly known as Ugovin, has regretted leaving Nigeria for Bangladesh.

The Artiste who dropped his Sophomore EP titled, “Son of the Soil”, a five-track compilation of songs with a strong Afrocentric vibe and message, spiced with some High-life flavour, and superbly finished with the original ‘Naija’ tempo and beat last year said he is back to make his mark in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry.

According to Ugovin who expressed his disappointment as regards the misadventure that saw him leaving Nigeria for greener pasture to the South Eastern Asian country of Bangladesh, his recent track comprises singles like, One Question, Angelina, Son of the Soil, Jejely, and One for the Road.

Prior to this second effort of his, he had dropped his debut EP titled Framework, in March 2021 which, had a total of five tracks with songs like, You’re Beautiful, Obim, Certizer, Obianuju, and Morning Framework, all making lthe cut. Both EPs were released under the stables of Squad Records and Macunis records respectively.

Determined to make it to the top in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, the artiste cum actor said, he is on a mission to set new heights and establish his personal brand as a domineering force in the Nigerian Music and Movie space.

“Trust me I regrate ever leaving Nigeria for Bangladesh, I would rather be here than leave for a country where you only have to suffer and never work. I am back on track that’s all that matters now.”

Ugovin who is also a Nollywood actor has appeared in both major and minor roles in movies like; Catch Me If You Can alongside Zubby Michaels, White Virgins with Regina Daniels, The Virgin Priestess starring Destiny Etiko, and a host of others.

Descending from a line of Kings, Ugovin is royalty himself and was slated to ascend the throne of the Kingdom of Umuofeke Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government, Imo State, as King and traditional ruler.

However, he renounced the throne owing to his strong Christian faith which runs contrary to the traditional beliefs of the Kingdom.