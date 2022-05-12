By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, described Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who clocked 96, as a living legend and pride to the Yoruba race.

Describing Fasoranti as a pride to Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu noted his impactful life on the country and said he is “a colossus in the field of education and politics.”

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “The Yoruba race is lucky to have a leader like Pa Fasoranti, whose wisdom and high moral values are impeccable virtues desirable in any society.

”Pa Fasoranti is an adorable enigma whose exploits have brought pride and respect to the Yoruba race.

“His unwavering commitment to the development and progress of the Yoruba race and the country at large are commendable.

“Baba’s service to the nation and humanity are enthralling and inspiring. His untainted records of steadfastness and discipline will remain a reference point, even for emerging leaders in the country.

“It is legendary that Pa Fasoranti at 96, is still very much interested in the progress of this country, more importantly, as it concerns the Yoruba race. We are proud of your legacies and what you represent.”