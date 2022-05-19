By Bose Adelaja

Lagos—Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, are expected to lead other dignitaries at the 10th anniversary celebration of the foremost traffic radio in Africa, Lagos Traffic Radio, LTR, 96.1 Fm, with the theme: ‘Celebrating 10 Years of Traffic Reportage-Gaining Momentum for the Future’.

General Manager of the radio station, Mr. Tayo Akanle, who disclosed this, yesterday, described the 10th anniversary as a milestone in the dissemination of traffic reportage and travel advisory to millions of residents in Lagos, the centre of aquatic splendour.

Akanle noted that a week-long of activities have been lined up to celebrate the anniversary, geared towards showcasing the station’s journey so far and the zeal and passion to serve residents beyond reasonable doubt.

According to Akanle, the anniversary is scheduled to take place from Monday, May 23 to 29, 2022.

Highlights of the anniversary include an Advocacy walk on Monday, a Colloquium, with the theme: ‘Integrated Transport System as a Lifeline for Economic Growth’, scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at D’ Podium International Event Centre, Aromire, Ikeja, Lagos.

Special Guest of Honour at the Colloquium is Governor, Sanwo-olu. Leading the discourse at the event is Fashola, who coincidentally, is the visioner of the station” he said.

Akanle also listed the Panel of Speakers to include: former Commissioner for Transport Lagos State, Prof. Bamidele Badejo, Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority LAMATA, Engineer Abimbola Akinajo, National President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport CILT and former Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Mfon Usoro, among others.