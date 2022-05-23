Fans of Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Pere Egbi have called out a lady for allegedly running away with the sum of five million naira contributed to support the housemate while he was in the reality tv show.
The fans in a series of tweets called on the lady to pay the money into Pere’s account as agreed.
One of the fans wrote “Upon all my peaceful pleading, Mme Bimbola Okpere has blocked me here, for asking her to pay the money we contributed. Well, Mme, you will not eat our money and go free. Even God will not allow it! Our money will speak for us, from wherever it is, it will avenge!”
