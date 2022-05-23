Fans of Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Pere Egbi have called out a lady for allegedly running away with the sum of five million naira contributed to support the housemate while he was in the reality tv show.

The fans in a series of tweets called on the lady to pay the money into Pere’s account as agreed.

One of the fans wrote “Upon all my peaceful pleading, Mme Bimbola Okpere has blocked me here, for asking her to pay the money we contributed. Well, Mme, you will not eat our money and go free. Even God will not allow it! Our money will speak for us, from wherever it is, it will avenge!”

See tweets below:

Greetings Mummy Bim(@mummybimz) as I fondly called you. You created the VVIP group, we joined, and paid money for Pere. For personal reasons, you dissolved the group, and promised to send the money to Pere, but he hasn't gotten it yet. Can you please send him the money? Thank u🤗 pic.twitter.com/m6kUoi0zWK — Pere Stan Forever✊🏽✊🏽 (@perestanaccount) May 22, 2022

Upon all my peaceful pleading, Mme Bimbola Okpere has blocked me here, for asking her to pay money we contributed. Well, Mme, you will not eat our money and go free. Even God will not allow it! Our money will speak for us, from wherever it is, it will venge ! pic.twitter.com/od6xxaMpMO — Pere Stan Forever✊🏽✊🏽 (@perestanaccount) May 23, 2022

With all due respect, Mummy you are calling us broke after we contributed this👇@mummybimz ? Well, please, send our broke money to Pere🙏that's all we ask. The money we contributed, give it to whom it was due!!! pic.twitter.com/wbBPv5EpzL — Pere Stan Forever✊🏽✊🏽 (@perestanaccount) May 23, 2022