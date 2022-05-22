By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

One year after the demise of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in a NAF Plane crash in Kaduna on May 2021, the immediate family led by his with, Fati and three children have inaugurated the General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation.

The inauguration which took place at Sheraton Hotel Abuja witnessed a large gathering of well-wishers and supporters including the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Barr. Mrs Anwuli Irabor, members of NDA Course 35 and 36, representatives of the Service Chiefs, scores of serving Army, Navy and Airforce Generals, the Gen TY Danjuma Foundation, mentors of the late COAS including Brig Gen Hassan Lai (rtd), the diplomatic community

Recall that late Attahiru, alongside 10 other senior officers including Brig Gen Olayinka, Provost Marshall, Nigerian Army Brig Gen Kuliya, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig General Abdulkadir, Chief of Staff to the COAS died along with 7 others, in the ill-fated Beechcraft aircraft that crashed close to Kaduna Airport in 2021.

Speaking at the launching, Mrs Fati Attahiru disclosed that the foundation was established to uphold the ideals and principles of her late husband, emphasizing that with the establishment of the foundation

she hopes to inspire her daughters and other young Nigerians to serve the country whole-heartedly as her husband did.

Fati said, “It is truly not how long you live but how well. As evidently shown, my dear husband made his mark and will continue to do so, through the impact that this foundation intends to make.

“The General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation was born out of the need to uphold his ideals and principles but more importantly for my three little girls and young Nigerians, to have the will to proudly serve their country with all their might as he did and believe that their labour shall never be in vain.

“While we brainstormed on the best way to immortalise Attairu for laying his life for his country, a country he so much loved, Friends and family have come together to set up a foundation as their humble efforts to keep his light shining as bright as ever”.

At the event, a biography of Lt.-Gen. Attairu was written by Niran Adedokun, and a documentary on his life and times was directed by Adeola Osunkojo

were also unveiled.

While the documentary was titled Ibrahim Attahiru: A soldier’s soldier, the book was titled, ‘The man, the soldier, the patriot’.

The author of the biography, Adedokun said that the book was about the life and times of the late Attairu, adding that it would inspire young Nigerians that integrity and love for one’s country are essential.

He said he hopes the current administration effectively carries on Attahiru’s mandate, adding, “The late COAS seemed to have the determination, and also seemed to know what to do about insecurity in Nigeria. I don’t think much has changed after his administration.

“The best I can say is that I hope that the people who succeeded him are following in the path that he charted for the army”.

In her remarks, the wife of the CDS, Mrs Anwuli Irabor noted that late Gen Attahiru and other officers:s who lost their lives were greatly missed by the families they left behind

While noting the impact of the supreme sacrifice they and other members of the armed forces were paying in the bid to ensure peace and security to the nation, she said, “Despite the challenges that face and risks and sacrifices associated with their job, we are proud of our husbands and will always remain supportive.

She pledges total support to DEPOWA and other Associations to the ideals of the Gen Attahiru Foundation.

Some dignitaries at the occasion included the minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd).

