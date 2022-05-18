Chief of Army Staff, Major General I. Attahiru

The family and friends of the late Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, will mark the first anniversary of his demise, as well as others who he died with in a plane crash.

Dr Titus Orngu, Programme Coordinator, Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja.

Orngu said that the late Attahiru and other soldiers who died in the crash on May 21, 2021, while on an official trip to Kaduna, would not be forgotten for their sacrifices for the country.

He said the purpose of the ceremony was to celebrate the sacrifices the Nigerian military often made to keep Nigerians and Nigeria safe.

The coordinator said that the foundation would use the event to launch a documentary, a book and an endowment fund; and the proceeds would be used to carry out socio-economic, educational and leadership programmes in remembrance of the departed heroes.

According to Orngu, such programmes will leave a lasting memory of the late general’s generosity and selfless service to humanity.

He said all the causes the late COAS fought for and left unfinished, would not be forgotten or thrown away as his family and friends would ensure such legacies and memories were preserved.

Vanguard News Nigeria