Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Senator Representing Osun east senatorial district, Francis Fadahunsi has won the party’s ticket to run for the senatorial seat again.

Fadahunsi defeated Gbenga Onigbogi in a re-scheduled primary exercise on Tuesday at Osunjela area in Atakumosa-West local government area of the state, following the postponement of the exercise billed to hold in Ile-Ife on Monday over security concern.

In the rescheduled exercise, Fadahunsi, according to the party’s Director of Media, Oladele Olabamiji, polled 187 votes to defeat Onigbogi, a former member of the House of Representatives, who polled 137 votes.

“The election was peaceful and devoid of any security problem. As both aspirants accepted the outcome of the exercise”, he said.

Oladele added that for Osun Central senatorial district, Olubiyi Fadeyi defeated the former party Chairman in the state, Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa to pick the ticket.