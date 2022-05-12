By Olayinka Latona

Foreign Gospel musician Fada Leo C drops a brand new single titled “Udo Jeso” featuring award-winning singer / producer Prince Gozie okeke.



Commenting on the song, Fada Leo says; “This is a song that talks about God unconditional love that made him sacrifice his son Jesus Christ for us on the cross of Calvary just for us to have peace, because the peace of God is good and also his internal plan for us.



“This is a song of appreciation and pleading to God to make his wondrous grace available in our lives, in other for us to make our ways pleas the Lord. that even our enemies will be at peace with us.



“Our world is full of violence and our daily lives can be marred by conflict and turmoil. but God promises his people a peace that surpasses all understanding”. Philipians 4:6-7

The peace of God sets aside troubles, worries and disaster but rather it brings joy, success, and destiny fulfilment.

Apostle Paul says ‘This is what I am asking Christ to do for you!

May the Lord of peace give you peace. Christ is Lord over Peace”.

May the soul-soothing peace of God be with you all. AMEN

Watch video below

Rev Fr Leonard Chukwujioke-Mbiha ( a.k.a Ave Maria ) popularly known as Fada Leo C was born and raised in Nigeria, studied Public Administration, Philosophy and Theology. He is a student in Canon Law, A Roman Catholic Priest, Actor, Composer, Songwriter, Preacher, Exorcist, Healthcare Administrator, Palm Wine Tapper, Plumber, Teacher and Counselor currently based in USA