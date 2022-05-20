By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Friday said the agency has commenced investigation into an unidentified mangled body found on the runway of Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The body with boots on and an overall uniform was found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday.

Speaking about the incident, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Ag. General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Faithful Hope- Ivbaze said Investigation is on to identify the body. The body has since be evacuated from the runway.

Mrs Hope-Ivbaze said : “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public of an incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022.”

“A motorized cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.”

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains.Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours. Investigations are ongoing, and the report will be issued accordingly,” she said.